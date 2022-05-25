Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,442 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,500,121. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

