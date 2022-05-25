Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

