Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 315,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

