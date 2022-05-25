Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.76. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.96.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

