Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. 43,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

