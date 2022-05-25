Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,802,000 after acquiring an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

