Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.38. 12,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

