Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

FTV stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,488 shares of company stock worth $95,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

