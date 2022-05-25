Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Cut by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

FTV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 2,097,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488 shares of company stock valued at $95,267 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.