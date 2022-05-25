Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 647,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,517. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

