Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $130.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 36,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

