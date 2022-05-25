Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.54. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

