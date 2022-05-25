FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 62,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

