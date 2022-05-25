Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Shares Up 0.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 62,387 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

