Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Shares Up 0.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 62,387 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.
About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY)
