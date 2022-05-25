FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Issued By Cormark

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

