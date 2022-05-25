FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Raised by Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

CPG opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

