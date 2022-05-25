Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,778 shares of company stock worth $26,133,901. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $686.02 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.13 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

