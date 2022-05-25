Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 376,794 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

