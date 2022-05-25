Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Argo Group International worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.