Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.