Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

