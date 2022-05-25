Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

