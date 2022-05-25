Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

