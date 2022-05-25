Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Invitae by 193.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitae by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVTA opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

