Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.33% of Digi International worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

DGII opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $793.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

