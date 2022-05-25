Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 4.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.80. 24,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 17,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 15th. The 14-10 split was announced on Wednesday, June 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.