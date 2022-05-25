Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 4.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENFGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.80. 24,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 17,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Ganfeng Lithium’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 15th. The 14-10 split was announced on Wednesday, June 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

