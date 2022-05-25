GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of GCM Mining stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

