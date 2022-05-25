General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.05. 1,498,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

