General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

