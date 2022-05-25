Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,573 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $371,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

RJF stock opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

