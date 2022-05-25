Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,529 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Omnicom Group worth $319,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

