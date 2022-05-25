Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 193,943 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Hess worth $380,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $2,591,066.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

