Geode Capital Management LLC Has $293.59 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $293,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

