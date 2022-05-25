Geode Capital Management LLC Has $302.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Alliant Energy worth $302,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

