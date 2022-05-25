Geode Capital Management LLC Has $330.72 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of MarketAxess worth $330,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 196.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $279.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.92 and a 200 day moving average of $345.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

