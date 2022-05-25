Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,586 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $347,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

CRL stock opened at $223.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

