Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,389 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $360,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,041,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

