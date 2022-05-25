Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,304 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $342,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.