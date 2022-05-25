GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $97,000 in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

