GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,380 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

