Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,778 shares of company stock worth $26,133,901. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $689.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $681.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

