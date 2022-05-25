Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Centene were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.