Glassman Wealth Services Buys 362 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.71. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,892. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $96.17 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62.

