Glassman Wealth Services Buys 74 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

