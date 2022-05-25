Glassman Wealth Services Has $53,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Illumina were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,732,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.45. 2,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.51.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

