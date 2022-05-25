Glassman Wealth Services Has $68,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.