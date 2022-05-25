Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 257 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CRH were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. CWM LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 1,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

