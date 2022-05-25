Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,233,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,654,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,505 shares of company stock worth $719,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 4,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,481. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

