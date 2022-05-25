Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.95

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 2489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $978.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

