Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.34. 208,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 366,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.